Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two udderly adorable cows are presented with their own Christmas presents outside their stable!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip shows @thehuskyfam's adorable mini cows, Millie and Milo, getting their first look at the mysteriously wrapped gifts outside their barn.

Besides the "scary" wrapping paper, it looks like the two thoroughly enjoyed their gifts from Santa Claus!

"the way their hair flaps in the wind every time they jump is SENDING me."

Who else feels like Millie on a daily basis?

Check it out:

Two adorable mini cows take over TikTok in today's Viral Video of the Day with their comical and unnecessary reaction to a couple of "scary" Christmas presents.
