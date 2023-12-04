Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2023: Chip and Dale bring all the rizz at character brunch!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a girl on TikTok who got caught in a love triangle with two of the quirkiest chipmunks at a Disney park!
Viral Video of the Day
Move over, fellas, Mr. Steal Your Girl is here!
In a side-splitting clip by user @www.edwardcullen4ever, a girl's Disney character dinner takes a hilarious turn when one of the chipmunks starts acting flirtatious.
Then, the plot thickens, and the other chipmunk joins in hoping to win her heart!
"This was a whole chip and dale adventure," one viewer wrote.
Another commented, "Chip and Dale rizz was not on my bingo card."
You can say that again!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@www.edwardcullen4ever