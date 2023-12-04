Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2023: Chip and Dale bring all the rizz at character brunch!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a girl on TikTok who got caught in a love triangle with two of the quirkiest chipmunks at a Disney park!

Move over, fellas, Mr. Steal Your Girl is here!

In a side-splitting clip by user @www.edwardcullen4ever, a girl's Disney character dinner takes a hilarious turn when one of the chipmunks starts acting flirtatious.

Then, the plot thickens, and the other chipmunk joins in hoping to win her heart!

"This was a whole chip and dale adventure," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "Chip and Dale rizz was not on my bingo card."

You can say that again!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok at a Disney character brunch that Chip and Dale were going nuts over!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@www.edwardcullen4ever

