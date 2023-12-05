Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2023: Dog fits entire cat sibling's head in mouth during bitey face game!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Marty and his sassy cat sibling named Callie playing a game TikTok users are coining: "Bitey Face Game."
These two love to roughhouse!
In a viral video by TikTok user, @funnyfarm45, Marty and Callie can be seen nipping and playing with each other on a bed.
"Bitey Face Game is universal between all species," one TikTok user wrote.
Their mom walks in and films them while chuckling the whole time.
At one point, the dog wraps his paws around the kitty to prevent it from escaping – in a loving way.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@funnyfarm45