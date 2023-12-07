Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2023: Ball-pit bandit toddler gets busted by mom on TikTok!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who hilariously walks in to find her toddler causing mayhem!

The video opens with Ruthie looking a little suspicious, so her mom, @smoses34, jokingly asks, "Ruthie, what's in your clothes, Ruth?"

In almost an instant, the little girl pulls out a yellow ball from her onesie and states, "Ball." Then, she quickly swaps it with a red one.

The internet has been captivated by the hysterics, garnering over 27 million views and 4.4. million likes.

One viewer wrote, "Me trying to sneak snacks into the theatre," while another said, "There's a lot to unpack here."

Check it out: