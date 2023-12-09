Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2023: Dashing pitbull takes in festive Christmas sights!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog owner made sure her pup had the best Christmas experience ever!

Make sure to take your pets to see the Christmas lights this winter!

The video, taken by TikTok user @lifewithpitbullstx, shows the adorably festive pitbull in the front seat of his owner's car, sporting an adorable holiday pajama onesie.

He gazes out the window to see thousands of multi-colored twinkly lights, looking astonished and full of curiosity.

"to them [you're] their whole life. to us they're just a part of ours. a quote I will never forget," one viewer sweetly mentioned.

Another wrote, "Every dog deserves this kind of life."

Check it out: