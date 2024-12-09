Viral Video of the Day for December 9, 2024: Kid's hilarious violin performance cracks up family

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's enthusiastic but slightly off-key musical violin performance has taken TikTok by storm!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, shared by Dawson Jarrett, the young boy starts to play his instrument outside while his family surrounds him.

But despite his best efforts, the notes that erupt cause everyone to laugh.

One viewer hilariously joked, writing, "The whole fam is overcome with emotion. The power of music."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who played the violin in front of his entire family on Thanksgiving. However, it was a little off-key, which made everyone burst into laughter!
