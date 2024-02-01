Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a resilient little boy takes a bonk on the head like a trooper, thanks to his mom's psychological trick.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, taken by TikTok user @_mj.rn, the little boy gives the swing a mighty push.
It must've been a little too mighty because the swing came catapulting back and hit the poor little guy right on the head.
"He's trying to laugh but you can tell that HURT," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_mj.rn