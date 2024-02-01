Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a resilient little boy takes a bonk on the head like a trooper, thanks to his mom's psychological trick.

In the clip, taken by TikTok user @_mj.rn, the little boy gives the swing a mighty push.

It must've been a little too mighty because the swing came catapulting back and hit the poor little guy right on the head.

"He's trying to laugh but you can tell that HURT," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a resilient little boy shaking off a big bump to the head.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_mj.rn
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_mj.rn

