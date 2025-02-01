Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom played a trick on the family dog, making their toddler laugh uncontrollably.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Belen Rodriguez Martinez places a small towel on their Pit Bull's head, only for him to shake it off in confusion.
This sent their toddler – and tons of viewers – into uncontrollable laughter.
"Baby laughs like a grown man," one wrote.
Another hilariously stated, "Thought it was som grandpa that started laughing."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@belenrodriguezmar1