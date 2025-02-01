Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom played a trick on the family dog, making their toddler laugh uncontrollably.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Belen Rodriguez Martinez places a small towel on their Pit Bull's head, only for him to shake it off in confusion.

This sent their toddler – and tons of viewers – into uncontrollable laughter.

"Baby laughs like a grown man," one wrote.

Another hilariously stated, "Thought it was som grandpa that started laughing."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler that couldn't stop laughing at a trick his mom pulled on their adorable doggy!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler that couldn't stop laughing at a trick his mom pulled on their adorable doggy!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@belenrodriguezmar1
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing!
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater! Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain! Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain!
Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow! Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@belenrodriguezmar1

More on Viral Video of the Day: