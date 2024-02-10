Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2024: T-Pain shows off his inner "fairy" on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, rapper T-Pain hilariously clapped back at a fan-made video that features the artist twirling around onstage.

Viral Video of the Day

Who knew rappers could fly?

T-Pain posted a hilarious clip of himself spinning around in circles, with a gut-bursting soundtrack playing in the background.

"Who tf did this," the rapper captioned the post.

One viewer commented, "tpain the one posting this makes it 100x funnier," while another amusingly wrote, "T pain in his cottage core era." LOL!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows T-Pain and his hilarious reaction to a viral fan-made meme of him on social media.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows T-Pain and his hilarious reaction to a viral fan-made meme of him on social media.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tpain
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tpain

