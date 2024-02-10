Viral Video of the Day for February 10, 2024: T-Pain shows off his inner "fairy" on TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, rapper T-Pain hilariously clapped back at a fan-made video that features the artist twirling around onstage.
Viral Video of the Day
Who knew rappers could fly?
T-Pain posted a hilarious clip of himself spinning around in circles, with a gut-bursting soundtrack playing in the background.
"Who tf did this," the rapper captioned the post.
One viewer commented, "tpain the one posting this makes it 100x funnier," while another amusingly wrote, "T pain in his cottage core era." LOL!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tpain