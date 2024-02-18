Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy on TikTok singing along to a song that many viewers did not expect!

Viral Video of the Day

This kid's gonna be a rockstar when he grows up!

In the clip, the little boy sings and lip-syncs along to the popular metal song Bodies by Drowning Pool.

One viewer related a little too much, writing, "my five year old brother is always asking me to play that song as well hahahah."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a little boy on TikTok and his interesting taste in music.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marquitzz

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marquitzz

