Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy on TikTok singing along to a song that many viewers did not expect!
Viral Video of the Day
This kid's gonna be a rockstar when he grows up!
In the clip, the little boy sings and lip-syncs along to the popular metal song Bodies by Drowning Pool.
One viewer related a little too much, writing, "my five year old brother is always asking me to play that song as well hahahah."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marquitzz