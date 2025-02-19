Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one Floridian woman was out kayaking in the ocean when she was unexpectedly met by a large, cuddly creature!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kendra floats peacefully on her kayak in the calm water until a huge manatee greets her!

The gentle giant swims up to her and wraps its flipper around her leg - what many are calling a "big hug."

One wrote, "You must be an incredibly good person for this to happen to you!"

"I feel if a manatee hugged me, I'd never be sad again," another hilariously commented.

Check it out:

One Florida woman's peaceful kayaking adventure turned unforgettable when a massive manatee swam up and gave her an adorable hug!
One Florida woman's peaceful kayaking adventure turned unforgettable when a massive manatee swam up and gave her an adorable hug!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kendrakay_22
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review! Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever! Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!
Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud! Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud!
Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2025: Tiny street performer has whole city dancing! Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2025: Tiny street performer has whole city dancing!
Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2025: TikToker gets jealous over huge Valentine's surprise Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2025: TikToker gets jealous over huge Valentine's surprise
Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2025: Dog gets groovy with hilarious butt-scratching Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2025: Dog gets groovy with hilarious butt-scratching
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2025: Woman seeks help at mall and gets assisted by unusual worker Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2025: Woman seeks help at mall and gets assisted by unusual worker
Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato" Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2025: Squishy pup can't help growling fit: "feisty potato"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kendrakay_22

More on Viral Video of the Day: