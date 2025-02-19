Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!
Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one Floridian woman was out kayaking in the ocean when she was unexpectedly met by a large, cuddly creature!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kendra floats peacefully on her kayak in the calm water until a huge manatee greets her!
The gentle giant swims up to her and wraps its flipper around her leg - what many are calling a "big hug."
One wrote, "You must be an incredibly good person for this to happen to you!"
"I feel if a manatee hugged me, I'd never be sad again," another hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kendrakay_22