Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!

Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one Floridian woman was out kayaking in the ocean when she was unexpectedly met by a large, cuddly creature !

In the clip, Kendra floats peacefully on her kayak in the calm water until a huge manatee greets her!

The gentle giant swims up to her and wraps its flipper around her leg - what many are calling a "big hug."

One wrote, "You must be an incredibly good person for this to happen to you!"

"I feel if a manatee hugged me, I'd never be sad again," another hilariously commented.

Check it out: