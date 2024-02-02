Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!
Knoxville, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a "security guard" busts a move that even the Vols' football team couldn't dare compete with!
Viral Video of the Day
Did the University of Tennessee dance team just find their newest member?
In the clip, taken by @beachgalloway on TikTok, the guard gets a little too close to where the dancers are performing, which causes one of the girls to step away.
What happens next? You'll just have to witness the hilarity for yourself!
"When you have to let everybody know who the real star is," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beachgalloway