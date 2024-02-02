Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Knoxville, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a "security guard" busts a move that even the Vols' football team couldn't dare compete with!

Viral Video of the Day

Did the University of Tennessee dance team just find their newest member?

In the clip, taken by @beachgalloway on TikTok, the guard gets a little too close to where the dancers are performing, which causes one of the girls to step away.

What happens next? You'll just have to witness the hilarity for yourself!

"When you have to let everybody know who the real star is," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the shocking moment a security guard got in the way of the dancers during a football game!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the shocking moment a security guard got in the way of the dancers during a football game!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beachgalloway
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beachgalloway

