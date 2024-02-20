Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Lena Grotticelli

Today's Viral Video of the Day proves it doesn't matter what language you speak, only that you yourself understand it!

Viral Video of the Day

This smart little one has created some snazzy new words of her own! And we're campaigning they replace some of their English counterparts.

"What things are called according to my 19-month-old," the viral TikTok clip is captioned. In it, the toddler is seen rattling off the names of items in the clip's background, but with arguably more amusing monikers.

Our personal favorite? "Butter-bye" for that flying winged insect. Makes complete sense!

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler speaking her own language!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler speaking her own language!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tienphm__
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger! Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger!
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single
Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2024: Little boy and golden pup win millions of hearts on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2024: Little boy and golden pup win millions of hearts on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2024: Girl pulls hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend! Viral Video of the Day for February 15, 2024: Girl pulls hilarious banana prank on her boyfriend!
Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2024: Little boy surprises crush with flowers for Valentine's Day! Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2024: Little boy surprises crush with flowers for Valentine's Day!
Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2024: Little girl roasts mom after late pickup from school! Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2024: Little girl roasts mom after late pickup from school!
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2024: Girls chaotically fail during "Friendsmas" TikTok trend Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2024: Girls chaotically fail during "Friendsmas" TikTok trend

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tienphm__

More on Viral Video of the Day: