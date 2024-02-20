Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language

Today's Viral Video of the Day proves it doesn't matter what language you speak, only that you yourself understand it!

This smart little one has created some snazzy new words of her own! And we're campaigning they replace some of their English counterparts.

"What things are called according to my 19-month-old," the viral TikTok clip is captioned. In it, the toddler is seen rattling off the names of items in the clip's background, but with arguably more amusing monikers.

Our personal favorite? "Butter-bye" for that flying winged insect. Makes complete sense!

Check it out below:

