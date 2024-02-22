Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2024: Daughter freaks mom out in hospital surprise

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daughter surprised her mom by keeping a huge secret from her!

Viral Video of the Day

Surprise!

In the TikTok clip, the user's mom walks into a hospital room, thinking she is about to help her daughter go through labor to deliver her baby.

However, things didn't go exactly as planned, as the daughter had a trick up her sleeve.

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who's pregnant daughter pulled the most epic prank on her ever!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who's pregnant daughter pulled the most epic prank on her ever!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hopezvyhkn

