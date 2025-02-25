Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2025: Woman comes home to find dog cuddling with stray!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman returned home and found her dog cuddled up with a random stray inside their home.

In the clip, Cayla Lane laughs as she spots her dog cozied up in his crate alongside another pup.

The two appear to already be the best of buddies, with her dog eventually resting his head on his companion's lap.

"Me sitting here tryin to figure out which one is the stray," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "You have 2 dogs now. Not your decision."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who came home and saw her dog brought in a stray pup!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@crashoutxdiaries
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@crashoutxdiaries

