Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2025: Woman comes home to find dog cuddling with stray!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman returned home and found her dog cuddled up with a random stray inside their home.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Cayla Lane laughs as she spots her dog cozied up in his crate alongside another pup.
The two appear to already be the best of buddies, with her dog eventually resting his head on his companion's lap.
"Me sitting here tryin to figure out which one is the stray," one viewer commented.
Another hilariously wrote, "You have 2 dogs now. Not your decision."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@crashoutxdiaries