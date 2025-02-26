Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2025: Twin BFFs have priceless reaction to pregnancy surprise
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman told her twin BFFs that she's pregnant – with twins of her own!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sara Haven casually drops the bombshell at a restaurant, catching her besties completely off guard.
The twins' reactions are priceless, as both immediately cover their mouths with their hands as their eyes widen in shock.
"A baby for each auntie to hold!!!!" one viewer adorably commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahavenc