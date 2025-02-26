Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2025: Twin BFFs have priceless reaction to pregnancy surprise

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman told her twin BFFs that she's pregnant – with twins of her own!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sara Haven casually drops the bombshell at a restaurant, catching her besties completely off guard.

The twins' reactions are priceless, as both immediately cover their mouths with their hands as their eyes widen in shock.

"A baby for each auntie to hold!!!!" one viewer adorably commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who told her twin best friends that she was pregnant – with twins of her own!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahavenc
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahavenc

More on Viral Video of the Day: