Viral Video of the Day for February 29, 2024: Baby has a hilarious reaction to dad's snoring

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's loud snores give a baby the shock of his life!

The TikTok clip, taken by Igor Pezerović, shows a little toddler who seems to be hearing his dad's loud, rumbling snores for the first time – with hilarious results!

Thousands of users were left in stitches at the sight of the baby's shocked reaction.

"His flight kicked in but he couldn’t do anything about it," one commented.

Check it out:

