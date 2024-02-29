Viral Video of the Day for February 29, 2024: Baby has a hilarious reaction to dad's snoring
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's loud snores give a baby the shock of his life!
Viral Video of the Day
The TikTok clip, taken by Igor Pezerović, shows a little toddler who seems to be hearing his dad's loud, rumbling snores for the first time – with hilarious results!
Thousands of users were left in stitches at the sight of the baby's shocked reaction.
"His flight kicked in but he couldn’t do anything about it," one commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2024: Barista takes out the trash – and herself – in hilarious fail
Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2024: Toddler channels inner Freddie Mercury for epic "lullaby!"
Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zape007