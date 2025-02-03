Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman and her husband were hanging out in their backyard when something unexpectedly cute came running towards them!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man holds two dogs, who just stumbled into his backyard, to his chest in awe.
"They look so pleased with him," one viewer wrote.
One of the pups can't stop staring at his face and even rests her head on his shoulder for a second. How adorable!
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@callme_charbear