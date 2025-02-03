Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman and her husband were hanging out in their backyard when something unexpectedly cute came running towards them!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man holds two dogs, who just stumbled into his backyard, to his chest in awe.

"They look so pleased with him," one viewer wrote.

One of the pups can't stop staring at his face and even rests her head on his shoulder for a second. How adorable!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple in shock after stumbling across two of the cutest creatures in their backyard.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@callme_charbear
