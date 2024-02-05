Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl channels her inner pop star to give a powerful living room performance!

Viral Video of the Day

Expect to see this mini diva's name in lights!

In the clip, posted by @shelby_kimberly, she swirls around her living room while soulfully singing along to Andra Day's song, Rise Up.

"Anyone else got goosebumps listening to her," one viewer asked in the comments.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a little girl with a soulful voice that has millions of viewers on TikTok in awe!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shelby_kimberly

