Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl channels her inner pop star to give a powerful living room performance!
Viral Video of the Day
Expect to see this mini diva's name in lights!
In the clip, posted by @shelby_kimberly, she swirls around her living room while soulfully singing along to Andra Day's song, Rise Up.
"Anyone else got goosebumps listening to her," one viewer asked in the comments.
Check it out:
