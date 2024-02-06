Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom captures the moment her daughter goes biking right into her neighbor's garage door!

This is why bike helmets are non-negotiable!

In the clip, taken by user @aunt.savannah, the girl and her brother are biking quickly in their quiet cul-de-sac.

However, as the boy makes a slight turn and slows down, the little girl goes flying into her neighbor's garage door!

"The fact she didn't scream and all you hear is her hitting the garage," one viewer joked.

Check it out: