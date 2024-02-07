Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2024: TikToker has a hilariously gross first date fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's first date went from romantic to repellent in a matter of seconds.
Viral Video of the Day
What a story these two might have one day!
Natasha was on a snowy date with her new boyfriend when she decided to show off her beer-guzzling skills. Bad idea, as her hilarious viral clip shows.
Whether her beau's reaction is one of shock or endearment – or both – can only be guessed at.
"Nooo having his horrified reaction recorded would send me absolutely swirling," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natasha.calis