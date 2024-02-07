Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2024: TikToker has a hilariously gross first date fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's first date went from romantic to repellent in a matter of seconds.

Viral Video of the Day

What a story these two might have one day!

Natasha was on a snowy date with her new boyfriend when she decided to show off her beer-guzzling skills. Bad idea, as her hilarious viral clip shows.

Whether her beau's reaction is one of shock or endearment – or both – can only be guessed at.

"Nooo having his horrified reaction recorded would send me absolutely swirling," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the embarrassing moment a woman had while hanging out with a guy on their first date.
Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the embarrassing moment a woman had while hanging out with a guy on their first date.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natasha.calis
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2024: Ouch! Little girl slams on bike brakes a little too late
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2024: Tiny diva belts out Rise Up on TikTok like a superstar!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull! Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2024: TikTokers resort to drastic measures after UMG music pull!
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing!
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natasha.calis

More on Viral Video of the Day: