Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her boyfriend's impeccable posture while playing video games.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Janae Mendoza sits on the couch, visibly stunned, as she glares at her boyfriend, who is intensely focused on a game of Fortnite.

But it's not his game that has her – and viewers – completely shocked. It's his perfect posture!

"is he playing the game or questioning it?" one viewer hilariously asked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who was in shock after seeing her boyfriend's perfect gaming posture.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who was in shock after seeing her boyfriend's perfect gaming posture.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jenae.mendoza
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard! Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jenae.mendoza

More on Viral Video of the Day: