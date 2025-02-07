Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her boyfriend's impeccable posture while playing video games.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Janae Mendoza sits on the couch, visibly stunned, as she glares at her boyfriend, who is intensely focused on a game of Fortnite.
But it's not his game that has her – and viewers – completely shocked. It's his perfect posture!
"is he playing the game or questioning it?" one viewer hilariously asked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jenae.mendoza