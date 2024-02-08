Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad carries his toddler around the house in the funniest way ever!

Viral Video of the Day

Talk about multitasking!

The video, captured by mom @tylermiraye, shows the dad walking into their bedroom carrying his toddler by his onesie while the little one just swings contently.

All the while having a full-on conversation on the phone.

"He is having the time of his life on the dad swing!" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad on TikTok with an interesting way of carrying his toddler around the house.
