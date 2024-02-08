Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad carries his toddler around the house in the funniest way ever!
Viral Video of the Day
Talk about multitasking!
The video, captured by mom @tylermiraye, shows the dad walking into their bedroom carrying his toddler by his onesie while the little one just swings contently.
All the while having a full-on conversation on the phone.
"He is having the time of his life on the dad swing!" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tylermiraye