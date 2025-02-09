Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist

In today's Viral Video of the Day , this queen makes a grand entrance at prom by arriving on horseback – but the real showstopper was what happens next!

In the clip, Jazz makes an entrance fit for a queen as she rides her horse towards the prom venue, with the enraptured crowd watching.

But her mount then takes an unplanned pit stop as nature calls!

"Not him raising your dress with his tail to not stain it," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: