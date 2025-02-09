Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist
In today's Viral Video of the Day, this queen makes a grand entrance at prom by arriving on horseback – but the real showstopper was what happens next!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jazz makes an entrance fit for a queen as she rides her horse towards the prom venue, with the enraptured crowd watching.
But her mount then takes an unplanned pit stop as nature calls!
"Not him raising your dress with his tail to not stain it," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jazz_2092