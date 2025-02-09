Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2025: Girl rides horse to prom, but things take a messy twist

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, this queen makes a grand entrance at prom by arriving on horseback – but the real showstopper was what happens next!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jazz makes an entrance fit for a queen as she rides her horse towards the prom venue, with the enraptured crowd watching.

But her mount then takes an unplanned pit stop as nature calls!

"Not him raising your dress with his tail to not stain it," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl making a grand prom entrance on horseback - but things took a smelly turn at the entrance!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl making a grand prom entrance on horseback - but things took a smelly turn at the entrance!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jazz_2092
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship! Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture Viral Video of the Day for February 7, 2025: Girl in shock after seeing boyfriend's "perfect" posture
Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank
Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd! Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard! Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jazz_2092

More on Viral Video of the Day: