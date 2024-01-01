Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad and daughter dancing duo show off their burlesque moves!

Holy smokes, these two ate this up!

In the clip, posted by @billie9771, the father-daughter dancing duo takes on the song Candyman by Christina Aguilera.

"if u ever get married u need to do this for ur father-daughter dance," one viewer commented.

Another said, "y'all are straight out of a movie, this is amazing."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad and daughter who could easily appear on Dancing With the Stars!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad and daughter who could easily appear on Dancing With the Stars!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@billie9771
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@billie9771

