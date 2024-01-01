Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad and daughter dancing duo show off their burlesque moves!
Viral Video of the Day
Holy smokes, these two ate this up!
In the clip, posted by @billie9771, the father-daughter dancing duo takes on the song Candyman by Christina Aguilera.
"if u ever get married u need to do this for ur father-daughter dance," one viewer commented.
Another said, "y'all are straight out of a movie, this is amazing."
Check it out:
