Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2025: Hardware store worker shares adorable snuggle sesh with customer's dog!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shopping for a new kitchen faucet at a hardware store discovered that her puppy had plans of its own.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, her four-legged companion Daisy Mae cozied up to one of the store's employees, kicking off an impromptu cuddle session.
"Ok but five star pupstomer service," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another joked, "I trust that lady with my life."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daisymaethedoxin