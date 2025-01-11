Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2025: Little girl gets big surprise from fish at pet store!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's reaction to a lively pet store fish has left viewers in stitches.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl eagerly approaches a large aquarium to get a close look at an impressively large fish.
As she gets closer, the fish suddenly swims to the glass and makes a hilariously exaggerated face, opening its mouth as wide as it can.
"I would be buying that fish after that just btw," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@making.a.mama