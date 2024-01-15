Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2024: Man tears through Walmart aisles on ATV!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok is captured driving through a Walmart in an unusual way...
Viral Video of the Day
Who needs a shopping cart when you can just pile everything on top of your four-wheeler?
The clip, taken by user @2wheeltony7 shows the man racing towards the back of the store, while customers watch in confusion.
"Man is living in my dreams," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@2wheeltony7