Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2024: Man tears through Walmart aisles on ATV!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok is captured driving through a Walmart in an unusual way...

Viral Video of the Day

Who needs a shopping cart when you can just pile everything on top of your four-wheeler?

The clip, taken by user @2wheeltony7 shows the man racing towards the back of the store, while customers watch in confusion.

"Man is living in my dreams," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's unusual way of getting around his local Walmart.
