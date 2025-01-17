Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's adorable reaction to hearing his favorite song play on the TV has taken the internet by storm.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little boy comes running out of his room as he hears the familiar tune.

His face immediately lights up and he breaks into a hip-hop dance.

"This song was made for babies fr fr," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "It's the scream for me."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler running out of his room when he hears his favorite song, APT., by Rosé, play on the TV in his living room!
