Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's adorable reaction to hearing his favorite song play on the TV has taken the internet by storm.
In the clip, the little boy comes running out of his room as he hears the familiar tune.
His face immediately lights up and he breaks into a hip-hop dance.
"This song was made for babies fr fr," one viewer wrote.
Another joked, "It's the scream for me."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jsmalls7