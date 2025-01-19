Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby goat will stare into the very depths of your soul!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker Lexi zooms in on her adorable baby goat, who is chomping on fresh hay while staring unblinkingly with an incredibly intimidating expression!
"just plotting world domination over there.." one viewer joked.
Another said, "Me in the break room disassociating."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lexilaineee