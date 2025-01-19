Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby goat will stare into the very depths of your soul!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Lexi zooms in on her adorable baby goat, who is chomping on fresh hay while staring unblinkingly with an incredibly intimidating expression!

"just plotting world domination over there.." one viewer joked.

Another said, "Me in the break room disassociating."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby goat that was caught giving his owner Lexi the most serious expression ever.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby goat that was caught giving his owner Lexi the most serious expression ever.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lexilaineee
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis! Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!
Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun! Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun!
Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2025: Roommate prank goes hilariously wrong in NYC Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2025: Roommate prank goes hilariously wrong in NYC
Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2025: Guy pranks brother with oversized boarding pass at airport Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2025: Guy pranks brother with oversized boarding pass at airport
Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2025: Baby's "lethal" eye roll steals the show in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2025: Baby's "lethal" eye roll steals the show in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2025: Little girl gets big surprise from fish at pet store! Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2025: Little girl gets big surprise from fish at pet store!
Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2025: Hardware store worker shares adorable snuggle sesh with customer's dog! Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2025: Hardware store worker shares adorable snuggle sesh with customer's dog!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lexilaineee

More on Viral Video of the Day: