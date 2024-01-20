Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner tries everything to wake up her sleeping pup, but nothing seems to work!

Viral Video of the Day

When you're dreaming of hot dogs and tennis balls, who would want to wake up?

The clip, taken by user @vegas1025, shows a pooch who might just be the heaviest sleeper we've ever seen

Even pulling on its tongue does nothing to snap this dog out of a very pleasant reverie!

"I think bro is “eepy” forever," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video features a girl's dog that looks like he's dead! Luckily, he's just super tired and isn't ready to wake up.
Today's Viral Video features a girl's dog that looks like he's dead! Luckily, he's just super tired and isn't ready to wake up.  © https://www.tiktok.com/@vegas1025
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vegas1025

