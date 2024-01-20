Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog owner tries everything to wake up her sleeping pup , but nothing seems to work!

When you're dreaming of hot dogs and tennis balls, who would want to wake up?

The clip, taken by user @vegas1025, shows a pooch who might just be the heaviest sleeper we've ever seen

Even pulling on its tongue does nothing to snap this dog out of a very pleasant reverie!

"I think bro is “eepy” forever," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: