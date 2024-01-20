Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner tries everything to wake up her sleeping pup, but nothing seems to work!
Viral Video of the Day
When you're dreaming of hot dogs and tennis balls, who would want to wake up?
The clip, taken by user @vegas1025, shows a pooch who might just be the heaviest sleeper we've ever seen
Even pulling on its tongue does nothing to snap this dog out of a very pleasant reverie!
"I think bro is “eepy” forever," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@vegas1025