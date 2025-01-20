Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby gender reveal turned unexpectedly dramatic when a creative cake-cutting moment went wrong.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the couple decided to embed two wine glasses upside-down in a special cake.
The idea was to turn the glasses upright, revealing the gender-colored filling. But when the father-to-be pulls his glass out, it shatters in his hand.
"He was a lil too excited," one viewer wrote.
Thankfully, dad is okay, and a baby boy is coming!
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!
Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2025: Guy pranks brother with oversized boarding pass at airport
Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2025: Baby's "lethal" eye roll steals the show in hilarious TikTok clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mel_angela_