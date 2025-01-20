Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby gender reveal turned unexpectedly dramatic when a creative cake-cutting moment went wrong.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the couple decided to embed two wine glasses upside-down in a special cake.

The idea was to turn the glasses upright, revealing the gender-colored filling. But when the father-to-be pulls his glass out, it shatters in his hand.

"He was a lil too excited," one viewer wrote.

Thankfully, dad is okay, and a baby boy is coming!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a pair of new parents who accidentally ruined their gender reveal surprise!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a pair of new parents who accidentally ruined their gender reveal surprise!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mel_angela_
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mel_angela_

