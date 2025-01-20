Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby gender reveal turned unexpectedly dramatic when a creative cake-cutting moment went wrong.

In the clip, the couple decided to embed two wine glasses upside-down in a special cake.

The idea was to turn the glasses upright, revealing the gender-colored filling. But when the father-to-be pulls his glass out, it shatters in his hand.

"He was a lil too excited," one viewer wrote.

Thankfully, dad is okay, and a baby boy is coming!

Check it out: