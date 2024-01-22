Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2024: Behemoth lemon baffles woman on TikTok! What's inside?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman slices a monstrous lemon in half to reveal what's inside. You'll never believe what she finds.

Viral Video of the Day

You know what they say: "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

Did they mention anything about what to do when life hands you this citrus behemoth?

In the clip, taken by @maxiskitchen, the woman grabs a knife and then starts cutting it in half.

"Save the seeds and grow them to see if you can grow mutant lemon trees," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a lemon unlike any before!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a lemon unlike any before!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maxiskitchen
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2024: Dad's ice prank on daughter goes badly! Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2024: Dad's ice prank on daughter goes badly!
Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth! Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth!
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2024: Neighborhood battered by huge hailstorm! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2024: Neighborhood battered by huge hailstorm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2024: Girl on tiny ferris wheel giggles before it breaks! Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2024: Girl on tiny ferris wheel giggles before it breaks!
Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2024: Man tears through Walmart aisles on ATV! Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2024: Man tears through Walmart aisles on ATV!
Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2024: Singing little girl might just be the next Regina George! Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2024: Singing little girl might just be the next Regina George!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maxiskitchen

More on Viral Video of the Day: