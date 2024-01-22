Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2024: Behemoth lemon baffles woman on TikTok! What's inside?
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman slices a monstrous lemon in half to reveal what's inside. You'll never believe what she finds.
Viral Video of the Day
You know what they say: "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
Did they mention anything about what to do when life hands you this citrus behemoth?
In the clip, taken by @maxiskitchen, the woman grabs a knife and then starts cutting it in half.
"Save the seeds and grow them to see if you can grow mutant lemon trees," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maxiskitchen