Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold

Austin, Texas - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman was in absolute shock after stumbling across a dozen tiny puppies in her backyard. Thankfully she found them, as she said it was the coldest day of the year in Texas!

In the touching clip, Emily Blincoe steps onto her farmland and notices a bunch of tiny black dots moving in the distance.

As she gets closer and calls out, a swarm of tiny puppies excitedly rush toward her.

"Them running to you like that is so precious," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: