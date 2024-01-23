Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2024: Pianist's improv version of Interstellar blows minds on TikTok!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pianist goes viral after showing off his brilliant improvisational skills with the Interstellar movie score.

Viral Video of the Day

Bravo!

In the video, TikToker @piano_hub sits at the piano while his parents watch directly beside him.

He starts playing the original version of the main theme until about halfway through the song.

"You got me crying like you’re my son!" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pianist on TikTok who went viral for his incredible version of the iconic Interstellar track.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@piano_hub
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@piano_hub

