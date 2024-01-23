Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2024: Pianist's improv version of Interstellar blows minds on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pianist goes viral after showing off his brilliant improvisational skills with the Interstellar movie score.
Viral Video of the Day
Bravo!
In the video, TikToker @piano_hub sits at the piano while his parents watch directly beside him.
He starts playing the original version of the main theme until about halfway through the song.
"You got me crying like you’re my son!" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@piano_hub