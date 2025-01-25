Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a kitten was super interested in what her human was baking, so she climbed up to get a closer look!

In the clip, the woman starts whipping up cake batter when suddenly, she feels something climbing up her leg.

It was her cat, trying to get a good look at the baking process!

"I want this problem," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another said, "it's like having an actually kid."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman whose cat couldn't be any clingier!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badembali
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badembali

