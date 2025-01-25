Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a kitten was super interested in what her human was baking, so she climbed up to get a closer look!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman starts whipping up cake batter when suddenly, she feels something climbing up her leg.
It was her cat, trying to get a good look at the baking process!
"I want this problem," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Another said, "it's like having an actually kid."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badembali