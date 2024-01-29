Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2024: Oops! Little boy confuses VR with reality
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy took a bit of a tumble while getting too comfortable playing a virtual reality climbing game.
Viral Video of the Day
Guess you can say he did, indeed, "byte" the dust...
The boy does great at first, clutching the controllers in his hands while wearing the clunky headset.
Then, the clip takes a drastic turn when he starts scaling the side of a building, as seen on the phone screen beside him.
"Bro jumped like he was skydiving," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tifpet2_29