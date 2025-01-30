Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad was enjoying a quiet moment with his kids – until his son sat on his face and let one rip!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Shelby Wheeler shows her toddler, the young boy, and her husband lying comfortably on the carpet.
But little did dad know, his son had other – stinky – plans.
"The way his heels lifted off the ground," one viewer hilariously noticed.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wheelershelby5