Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man tests out a Harry Potter wand Christmas present, which leads to a fiery accident!

Viral Video of the Day

Don't ever trust this guy with magic spells!

In a hilarious and hazardous clip, an excited wizard-in-training whips out his new wand and points it directly at his wife, TikTok user @ccregar.

"This gets funnier every time I watch it," one viewer wrote, as the man's wife's hair catches fire in an epic fail!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Harry Potter magic wand feat that went incredibly wrong when a husband pointed it at his wife!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Harry Potter magic wand feat that went incredibly wrong when a husband pointed it at his wife!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ccregar
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport! Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport!
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros! Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit! Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit!
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet! Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ccregar

More on Viral Video of the Day: