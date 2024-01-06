Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man tests out a Harry Potter wand Christmas present, which leads to a fiery accident!
Viral Video of the Day
Don't ever trust this guy with magic spells!
In a hilarious and hazardous clip, an excited wizard-in-training whips out his new wand and points it directly at his wife, TikTok user @ccregar.
"This gets funnier every time I watch it," one viewer wrote, as the man's wife's hair catches fire in an epic fail!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ccregar