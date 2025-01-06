Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2025: Man's attempt at impressing girl with trampoline flip goes wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy tries to impress his girlfriend with a daring flip on the trampoline, but things don't go as planned.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man jumps backward onto the trampoline and quickly spirals into an awkward tumble, leaving viewers in stitches.
"WHY DID HE SCREAM SEPARATELY," one viewer jokingly commented.
Another said, "IM CACKLING GIRL YOUR LAUGH."
Watch it below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@.nyaalashayy