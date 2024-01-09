Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2024: Giggly girl has epic biking fail

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a giggly girl goes tricycling on a rainy day. But soon, a giant puddle causes her to lose focus!

Sometimes, you have to learn the hard way.



In a viral TikTok clip posted by user @emilymills472, a girl wearing an all-pink outfit on a pink bike and matching helmet heads directly into a massive puddle of water.

Thinking it's no big deal, she pedals in further, as disaster strikes!

"The smile before impending disaster," one viewer commented. "I shouldn’t have giggled at this but I did," another wrote.



Check it out: