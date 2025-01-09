Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2025: Girl's boyfriend takes hilarious tumble on apartment's spiral stairs
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl records her boyfriend's first attempt at going down her apartment's spiral staircase. But things don't go very well...
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Maddie walks ahead and records her boyfriend carefully walking down the stairs.
But as he nears the final step, he manages to topple over the railing, landing sprawled on the floor in a dramatic (but thankfully unharmed) way.
"that's how I always get down the stairs, it's just faster," one viewer joked.
Another said, "So close yet so far."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddrolo