Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2025: Girl's boyfriend takes hilarious tumble on apartment's spiral stairs

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl records her boyfriend's first attempt at going down her apartment's spiral staircase. But things don't go very well...

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Maddie walks ahead and records her boyfriend carefully walking down the stairs.

But as he nears the final step, he manages to topple over the railing, landing sprawled on the floor in a dramatic (but thankfully unharmed) way.

"that's how I always get down the stairs, it's just faster," one viewer joked.

Another said, "So close yet so far."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who caught her boyfriend toppling down her spiral staircase!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who caught her boyfriend toppling down her spiral staircase!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddrolo
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddrolo

