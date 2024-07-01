Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2024: Mom develops ultimate hack for babies who hate car rides!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom solves a problem that will be familiar to many parents with an ingenious hack!

Viral Video of the Day

Who knew it could be this simple?

In a viral TikTok clip, mom Jacquie shows how she deals with her infant son's hate of car rides: she just makes sure to put up a printed photo of herself in the baby's field of vision!

"The way I would never need another ego boost in life after this," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who had a brilliant idea when her baby couldn't handle car rides anymore!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pumpedupmama1
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pumpedupmama1

