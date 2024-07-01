Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2024: Mom develops ultimate hack for babies who hate car rides!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom solves a problem that will be familiar to many parents with an ingenious hack!
Viral Video of the Day
Who knew it could be this simple?
In a viral TikTok clip, mom Jacquie shows how she deals with her infant son's hate of car rides: she just makes sure to put up a printed photo of herself in the baby's field of vision!
"The way I would never need another ego boost in life after this," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pumpedupmama1