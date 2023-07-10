Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2023: Mom brings home all the puppies!

Today's Viral Video of the Day disproves the notion that less is more with proof that there's no such thing as too many puppies!

A TikTok video posted by @sassy_kas23 starts off with a young boy saying "Mom, did you get the puppy?"

The mom responds, "Yeah," then quickly turns around to reveal a boatload of adorable new family members!

"Didn't dad say you could only get one?" the boy asks. That plan was clearly dropped in favor of "all of them," as the mom hilariously says.

One viewer spotted the boxer mama in the back and wrote, "Not the mom in the background like 'where are you taking all my babies?!!'"

Check it out:

