Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2023: Mom brings home all the puppies!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day disproves the notion that less is more with proof that there's no such thing as too many puppies!

Viral Video of the Day

A TikTok video posted by @sassy_kas23 starts off with a young boy saying "Mom, did you get the puppy?"

The mom responds, "Yeah," then quickly turns around to reveal a boatload of adorable new family members!

"Didn't dad say you could only get one?" the boy asks. That plan was clearly dropped in favor of "all of them," as the mom hilariously says.

One viewer spotted the boxer mama in the back and wrote, "Not the mom in the background like 'where are you taking all my babies?!!'"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day takes quite a mischievous turn as a woman comes home with more pups than planned!
Today's Viral Video of the Day takes quite a mischievous turn as a woman comes home with more pups than planned!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sassy_kas23
More on Viral Video of the Day: