Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom finally figures out how her little girl developed a unique walking style!

Mom Caitlin wondered why her daughter Aria always walked with her hands clasped behind her back.

In an adorable clip posted to TikTok, we find out the tear-jerking reason why: the inspiration is her great-grandad!

"old habits don't die with new timeline," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who finally figured out the adorable reason why her daughter always did a specific thing!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@caitlinbattyyyy
