Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2023: Naughty dog goes on hilarious guilt trip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features two adorable golden retrievers and one hilarious case of canine guilt!

Viral Video of the Day

The TikTok video by @maddypauk begins with a dog owner walking through her house, discovering items scattered and torn apart all over the home.

An innocent looking golden retriever strolls by and then the owner pans to another handsome hound with the most guilty grin ever on its face!

It's probably pretty obvious who the culprit is, but what do you think?

Prepare for a hilarious treat:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog who is caught looking tremendously (and hilariously) guilty after making a mess in his house!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddypauk
