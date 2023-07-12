Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2023: Naughty dog goes on hilarious guilt trip

Today's Viral Video of the Day features two adorable golden retrievers and one hilarious case of canine guilt!

The TikTok video by @maddypauk begins with a dog owner walking through her house, discovering items scattered and torn apart all over the home.

An innocent looking golden retriever strolls by and then the owner pans to another handsome hound with the most guilty grin ever on its face!

It's probably pretty obvious who the culprit is, but what do you think?

Prepare for a hilarious treat:

