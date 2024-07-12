Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of friends freak out after a long black snake jumped into their small paddle boat.
Viral Video of the Day
Cam and his friend immediately freak out when the snake slithers from the middle of the canoe to the front.
Viewers couldn't help but cackle after hearing their high-pitched shrieks in the hilarious clip!
"tHEREs A SnAKe in THe BOaT," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eknowsall36