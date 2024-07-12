Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of friends freak out after a long black snake jumped into their small paddle boat.

Viral Video of the Day

Cam and his friend immediately freak out when the snake slithers from the middle of the canoe to the front.

Viewers couldn't help but cackle after hearing their high-pitched shrieks in the hilarious clip!

"tHEREs A SnAKe in THe BOaT," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of canoers' reactions after a snake hopped into their boat!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of canoers' reactions after a snake hopped into their boat!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eknowsall36
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style! Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party! Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!" Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together! Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!
Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him! Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!
Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car! Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car!
Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom! Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom!
Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!" Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eknowsall36

More on Viral Video of the Day: