Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2023: Side-splitting dog rates treats with epic toothy chomps!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Get ready for a howling good time as a TikTok-famous dog hilariously rates treats in the funniest way! It's certainly Viral Video of the Day gold.

Viral Video of the Day

Bone appetit!

In a clip by doggy foster mama, @casstrainspups, a golden retriever named Libby proves to be the most uproarious canine critic on the Internet.

With lightning-fast "chompies" following each tasty treat, she leaves viewers in laughter as she gives her approval.

"I wouldn’t be able to stop giving treats," one viewer commented under the video.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day presents a sweet dog trying different yummy treats and giving her genuine rating through hysterical "chompies."
Today's Viral Video of the Day presents a sweet dog trying different yummy treats and giving her genuine rating through hysterical "chompies."  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@casstrainspups
Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2023: TikTok drummer crushes Olivia Rodrigo's vampire
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2023: Cat sniffs pasta in hilarious style
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2023: Man builds amazing lift for his senior dog!
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2023: Naughty dog goes on hilarious guilt trip
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2023: Pouting pup's hilarious morning announcement
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2023: Mom brings home all the puppies!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2023: Corgi on the run from the cops!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@casstrainspups

More on Viral Video of the Day: