Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2023: Side-splitting dog rates treats with epic toothy chomps!
Get ready for a howling good time as a TikTok-famous dog hilariously rates treats in the funniest way! It's certainly Viral Video of the Day gold.
Bone appetit!
In a clip by doggy foster mama, @casstrainspups, a golden retriever named Libby proves to be the most uproarious canine critic on the Internet.
With lightning-fast "chompies" following each tasty treat, she leaves viewers in laughter as she gives her approval.
"I wouldn’t be able to stop giving treats," one viewer commented under the video.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@casstrainspups