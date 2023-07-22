Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2023: Sneaky dogs flood owner's home

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sneaky dogs bring something inside the house that they probably shouldn't have!

Viral Video of the Day

In a clip by @house_of_camille, a French bulldog and schnauzer bring an active hose into the house through their doggy door.

The owner then shows herself walking through the house wearing slippers through the flooded hallways.

One commenter hilariously wrote, "The dog is trying to do an insurance claim for you."

Check out this vid that flooded with funny:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok that wreaks havoc on his owner's house.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok that wreaks havoc on his owner's house.
More on Viral Video of the Day: