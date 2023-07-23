Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2023: Dog soars on trampoline in hilarious TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day proves that our fluffy dog pals can jump to new heights and accomplish anything they set their minds to, even jumping on a tiny trampoline!

Viral Video of the Day

This adorable pup has pounced into the hearts of millions on TikTok!

"So some of you have been telling me to get a trampoline for my dog, which is just, pretty ridiculous," the canine's owner starts out by saying.

He continues, "because, dogs can't learn how to use the trampoline," followed by a hilariously timed cut of the dog bouncing in from the side of the screen.

Check out the high-flying video below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a pup on TikTok having a bouncin' good time outside with this owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a pup on TikTok having a bouncin' good time outside with this owner!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hugothemalamute
Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2023: Sneaky dogs flood owner's home
Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2023: Guess who's singing – Barbie edition!
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2023: Gifted kitten sings along to favorite song in viral TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2023: Bison breaks into man's home and won't leave!
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2023: TikToker swoons the internet with soulful Beyoncé cover
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2023: Side-splitting dog rates treats with epic chomps!
Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2023: TikTok drummer crushes Olivia Rodrigo's vampire

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hugothemalamute

More on Viral Video of the Day: