Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2023: Dog soars on trampoline in hilarious TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day proves that our fluffy dog pals can jump to new heights and accomplish anything they set their minds to, even jumping on a tiny trampoline!

This adorable pup has pounced into the hearts of millions on TikTok!

"So some of you have been telling me to get a trampoline for my dog, which is just, pretty ridiculous," the canine's owner starts out by saying.

He continues, "because, dogs can't learn how to use the trampoline," followed by a hilariously timed cut of the dog bouncing in from the side of the screen.

Check out the high-flying video below: